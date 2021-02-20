BlackRock Inc. Acquires 934,948 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,447,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934,948 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Essential Utilities worth $1,108,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 19,716 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WTRG. US Capital Advisors began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of WTRG opened at $45.57 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $53.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.03%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

