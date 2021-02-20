BlackRock Inc. Acquires 854,976 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of PulteGroup worth $1,023,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,651,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,550,000 after purchasing an additional 659,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 42.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,159,000 after acquiring an additional 705,916 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 127.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,060,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,229 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,269,000 after acquiring an additional 43,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 58.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,152,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,331,000 after acquiring an additional 422,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Truist upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

PHM opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

