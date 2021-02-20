Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

BKH has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.88.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. Black Hills’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,340.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,452,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 298,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 197,713 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,459,000 after purchasing an additional 104,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 33,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

