BitCore Trading Up 58.8% Over Last 7 Days (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, BitCore has traded up 58.8% against the US dollar. BitCore has a market cap of $10.67 million and $1,373.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001073 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,126.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,864.69 or 0.03382535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.01 or 0.00399098 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $651.27 or 0.01181392 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $249.14 or 0.00451947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.70 or 0.00400350 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.79 or 0.00286222 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026671 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002780 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,541,062 coins and its circulating supply is 18,040,103 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitCore

BitCore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

