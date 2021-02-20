Bitcoin Gold Market Cap Hits $485.72 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $27.73 or 0.00049387 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 75% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $485.72 million and $84.21 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.45 or 0.00315997 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00129918 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001203 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000605 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.