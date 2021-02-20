BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew Sells 4,728 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 4,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $192,713.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,357.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.59.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

