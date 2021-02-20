Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Biogen by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Biogen by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.47.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $278.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.93.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

