Betterware de Mexico’s (BWMX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Small Cap Consu

Small Cap Consu reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Betterware de Mexico in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.
Shares of BWMX stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. Betterware de Mexico has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $45.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44.
Betterware de Mexico Company Profile
Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.
