Betterware de Mexico’s (BWMX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Small Cap Consu

Small Cap Consu reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Betterware de Mexico in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of BWMX stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. Betterware de Mexico has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $45.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWMX. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,982,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 163,641.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 163,641 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,415,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 270.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 42,186 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

