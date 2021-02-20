Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Best Buy stock opened at $118.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.85.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 476.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

