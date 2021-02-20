Bennett Rosenthal Sells 56,453 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 56,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $2,958,701.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bennett Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ares Management alerts:

On Thursday, February 18th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 45,013 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $2,351,479.12.

On Thursday, February 11th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 95,428 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $4,847,742.40.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 300 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $15,000.00.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $51.49 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $53.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.35, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth about $318,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 8.3% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ARES. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.