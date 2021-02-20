Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.62%.

NASDAQ:BELFB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.35. 51,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,317. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $189.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

