Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.50%.

Bel Fuse stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.26. 1,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $188.60 million, a P/E ratio of 75.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.