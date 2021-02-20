Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BDRFY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $24.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

