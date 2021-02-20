Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDRFY. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

OTCMKTS:BDRFY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.50. 896,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,339. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $24.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.73.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

