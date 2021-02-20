Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,568 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $28,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $253.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.72. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $255.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

