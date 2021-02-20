Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 79,307 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79,307 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,662,000 after acquiring an additional 669,303 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,810,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,368,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,203,000 after acquiring an additional 82,351 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,126,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,682,000 after acquiring an additional 56,809 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,170,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,171. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day moving average is $83.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

