Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 144,774 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 286,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,774 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCP opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.47. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $22.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.