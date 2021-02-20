Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,139 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

BSCN opened at $21.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.