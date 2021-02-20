Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases 52,363 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 1,936.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,363 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $8,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,117,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,052,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 343.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 589,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,858,000 after buying an additional 456,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 520,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,748,000 after buying an additional 251,293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $174.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.12 and its 200 day moving average is $154.89. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

