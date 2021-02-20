Beam Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $58.17 million and approximately $11.53 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000773 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 76.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 81,927,560 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

