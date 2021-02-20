Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.07 and last traded at $54.28. Approximately 505,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 643,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.67.

BEEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.46. The stock has a market cap of $363.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.71.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $250,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,757.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEEM. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the third quarter worth $1,894,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the third quarter worth $1,332,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter worth $7,710,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Global by 522.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 89,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter worth $3,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

