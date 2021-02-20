Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,160 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 2.2% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $47,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $6.16 on Friday, hitting $231.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,080,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,390. The firm has a market cap of $164.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

