Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $6.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $489.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,358. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The stock has a market cap of $199.27 billion, a PE ratio of 77.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $458.66 and its 200 day moving average is $394.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Standpoint Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

