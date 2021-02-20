Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $73.44 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,125 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.4% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $73,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 42,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,609,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,558,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,296,842. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $107.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average is $84.09.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

