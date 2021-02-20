Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $26.24 Million Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,866 shares during the quarter. Neogen comprises approximately 1.2% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.62% of Neogen worth $26,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,853,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,948,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,376,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,181,000 after acquiring an additional 81,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Neogen by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after acquiring an additional 100,378 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Neogen by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after acquiring an additional 101,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Neogen by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 46,287 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,265 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $193,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,019.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Papesh sold 30,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $2,502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,640 shares of company stock worth $5,553,253 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEOG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.40. 661,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,955. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 74.04, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $89.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.33.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.22 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

