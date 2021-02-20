Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $18,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Biogen by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Biogen by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Cowen downgraded Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.47.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,853. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

