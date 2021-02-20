Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 97 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,497 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

QCOM stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,012,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,240,612. The company has a market capitalization of $164.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.43. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.