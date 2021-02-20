Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,826,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,649,289. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

