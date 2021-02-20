Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 180 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) received a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BARC. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Barclays PLC (BARC.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 169.77 ($2.22).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 153.64 ($2.01) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £26.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 146.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 125.12. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 184 ($2.40).

In other Barclays PLC (BARC.L) news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

