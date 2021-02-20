Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $256,000 Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 162,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 55,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 74.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 17,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 57.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBUY opened at $137.75 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $141.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.69.

