Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 30,469 Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 30,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $17.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.68.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

