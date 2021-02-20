Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $236,000 Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iRobot were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRBT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in iRobot by 5,146.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iRobot by 743.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IRBT shares. Raymond James downgraded iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.63.

IRBT stock opened at $125.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.15 and its 200-day moving average is $85.72. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michelle Stacy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 36,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,784,699.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,291,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,091. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

