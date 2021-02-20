Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,530 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at $64,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 83.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 14.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSM. TheStreet raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Pi Financial downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

