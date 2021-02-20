Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 59,035 Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 59,035 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the third quarter worth $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 47.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 42,210 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 64.8% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 159,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 15,508.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 745,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 740,535 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 14.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 33,271 shares during the period. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Shares of AXU stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $392.85 million, a P/E ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 0.94. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXU shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexco Resource in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Alexco Resource in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.