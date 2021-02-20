Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Holdings in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in AC Immune were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 853,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 84,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 27,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACIU opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07. AC Immune SA has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

