Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Acquired by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,802 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,903 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 522.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $37,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,109.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $36.95 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

