Banano (BAN) Price Hits $0.0060 on Exchanges

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Banano has a market capitalization of $7.18 million and $58,963.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Banano Coin Profile

BAN is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,460,222 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,746,340 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

