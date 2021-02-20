Balentine LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 332,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,162,000 after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,494,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,318,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,657 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $53.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.31. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $48.55 and a 12 month high of $55.19.

