Balentine LLC Invests $206,000 in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 92.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FMX. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

FMX opened at $70.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average of $65.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.16, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $95.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.