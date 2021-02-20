Balentine LLC Acquires Shares of 707 iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $73.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.94 and its 200-day moving average is $70.77.

