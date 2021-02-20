Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) announced its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $114.55 on Friday. Balchem has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.71 and a 200-day moving average of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

