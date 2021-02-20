Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.01

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$38.01 and traded as high as C$39.64. Badger Daylighting shares last traded at C$39.40, with a volume of 58,590 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Badger Daylighting alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.48, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

About Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.