B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $252.14

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 252.14 ($3.29) and traded as high as GBX 269 ($3.51). B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at GBX 268 ($3.50), with a volume of 3,822 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 7.06. The company has a market cap of £101.42 million and a PE ratio of 7.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 267.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 252.37.

In other B.P. Marsh & Partners news, insider Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk acquired 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £2,488.80 ($3,251.63).

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

