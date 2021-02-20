AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after BWS Financial raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $20.00. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. AXT traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 3183262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.
AXTI has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities raised their target price on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on AXT from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.15.
In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $370,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $634.78 million, a P/E ratio of -512.16 and a beta of 2.29.
AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
About AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)
AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.
