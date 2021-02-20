AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after BWS Financial raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $20.00. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. AXT traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 3183262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

AXTI has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities raised their target price on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on AXT from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $370,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter worth $9,742,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,041,000 after acquiring an additional 144,318 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in AXT by 45.2% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 416,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 129,733 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AXT by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 566,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 88,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AXT by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 72,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $634.78 million, a P/E ratio of -512.16 and a beta of 2.29.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

