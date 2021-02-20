AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%.

Shares of AXT stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.37. 3,190,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,772. AXT has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.16 and a beta of 2.29.

Get AXT alerts:

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $370,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on AXT from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.