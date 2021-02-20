AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%.
Shares of AXT stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.37. 3,190,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,772. AXT has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.16 and a beta of 2.29.
In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $370,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AXT Company Profile
AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.
