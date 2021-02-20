AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Announces Earnings Results

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $15.37 on Friday. AXT has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.78 million, a PE ratio of -512.16 and a beta of 2.29.

Get AXT alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on AXT from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.15.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $361,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,834,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,900,708.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.