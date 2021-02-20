Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to report sales of $154.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.80 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $180.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $624.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $552.60 million to $646.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $648.06 million, with estimates ranging from $563.90 million to $687.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

NYSE:AX traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.06. 456,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $46.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,102,000 after buying an additional 412,654 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,246,000 after buying an additional 392,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,471,000 after buying an additional 381,379 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,469,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,693,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

