Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Director Sells $351,840.00 in Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Director Mosich Nick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,227.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AX opened at $45.06 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AX. TheStreet upgraded Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 113,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.