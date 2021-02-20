Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,292,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 261,837 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $37,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACLS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

In other news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $874,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $507,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,256 shares of company stock worth $1,733,155 in the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACLS stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.78.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

