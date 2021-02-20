Awilco Drilling (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 2,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.

Awilco Drilling Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AWLCF)

Awilco Drilling PLC provides drilling services to oil and gas companies in the United Kingdom and Norway. It owns and operates two semi-submersible drilling rigs. Awilco Drilling PLC was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

